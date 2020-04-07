Hodge envisions a brighter future in ‘The World Is New Again’ video

Taken from his forthcoming debut album, Shadows In Blue.

Hodge has released another new single from his hotly-anticipated debut album. ‘The World Is New Again’ sees the Bristolian producer layering lush textures and shimmering production to craft an evocative sci-fi soundscape.

For the accompanying video he has enlisted the talents of filmmaker Max Kelan Pearce, who provides a kaleidoscopic vision of nature thriving amidst an artificial world.

Shadows In Blue arrives on April 17 via Houndstooth and is available to pre-order now.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Hodge by buying his music from Bandcamp.

