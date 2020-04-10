N.A.A.F.I. celebrates its tenth anniversary with N.A.A.F.I. X compilation

Check out the volcanic video for Lechuga Zafiro and Linn da Quebrada’s contribution, ‘Oraçao (Pense y Dance)’.

Mexico City’s foremost club imprint N.A.A.F.I. is celebrating ten years of game-changing artists, parties and releases with a new label compilation.

N.A.A.F.I. X features contributions from longtime FACT favorites, including Debit, Lao, Tayhana, Wasted Fates and Lechuga Zafiro. The latter’s contribution, which features vocals from Brazilian icon Linn da Quebrada, is accompanied by a volcanic music video, courtesy of Mexican music and arts collective Onda Mundial.

Last year N.A.A.F.I. put out essential projects from Debit and Tayhana. This is their first release of 2020.

N.A.A.F.I. X is out now. Check out the compilation artwork and tracklist below.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support N.A.A.F.I. by buying music from their Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. Lechuga Zafiro – ‘Oração (Pense & Dance)’ Ft. Linn da Quebrada

02. Debit – ‘Recurrent Neurotic Network’

03. Lao – ‘Humedad’

04. Tayhana – ‘Club Paraíso’

05. Omaar – ‘Groove’

06. Lyo XS – ‘Ahogada’

07. Wasted Fates – ‘Sub Complex’

08. Imaabs – ‘Ocho’

09. WRACK – ‘Marchando’

10. Zutzut – ‘Cicatriz’

