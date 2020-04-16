Video I by I 16.04.20

Shit & Shine is the soundtrack for a lonely raver in ’57YOUYOI-DRINKIN’

A highlight from NO NO NO NO, his recent album for OOH-sounds.

Prolific Austin producer Shit & Shine made his debut on Florentine label OOH-sounds last year, releasing the emphatically titled album NO NO NO NO.

In the words of the label, if you are into “dull corporate operators, echoes of the synapses, vending machine music, text-to-speech hysteria”, or “modulating machinery until it breaks, unnecessary untrue information, sticky dancefloors, garageband aficionados” and “techno-mutations”, this is the record for you.

Album highlight ’57YOUYOI-DRINKIN’ is accompanied by a stylish visual that sees a lonely raver donning his hi-vis gear and taking to the wilds to celebrate alone. Perhaps this is the grim reality of raving in the time of COVID-19?

NO NO NO NO is out now.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Shit & Shine and OOH-sounds by buying music from their respective Bandcamps.

Watch next: How To Make A Track – Phase Fatale

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp