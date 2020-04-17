Jasmine Infiniti shares shape-shifting ‘WELL FAIR’ video

Taken from her exceptional debut album, BXTCH SLÄP.

Last month producer, mainstay of New York’s queer underground club scene and self-styled ‘Queen of Hell’ Jasmine Infiniti dropped her brilliant debut album, BXTCH SLÄP.

Today, she shares a visual for album highlight ‘WELL FAIR’, an eerie, high-intensity techno construction destined for the absolute gnarliest of dancefloors.

BXTCH SLÄP is out now, via New World Dysorder World Wide.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Jasmine Infiniti by buying her music from Bandcamp.

