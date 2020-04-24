DJ Die Soon and MC Yallah join forces for ‘Kawo Kada’ video

Directed by photographer and filmmaker Hiro Tanaka.

Experimental beatmaker DJ Die Soon has tapped Hakuna Kulala affiliate and all around force-of-nature MC Yallah for a new track, ‘Kawo Kada’.

Berlin-based photographer and filmmaker Hiro Tanaka got together with the two musicians while MC Yallah was visiting Berlin to perform at CTM Festival.

The ensuing brainstorm, coupled with an incredible costume from Birute Mazeikaite, resulted in the hyperactive visual, in which Die Soon’s ominous beat and MC Yallah’s nimble flow are paired with hand-painted backdrops and Japanese demon masks.

‘Kawo Kada’ is taken from DJ Die Soon’s album Kappa Slap, which is out now on Morphine Records.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support DJ Die Soon and MC Yallah by buying their music from Bandcamp.

