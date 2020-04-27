Video I by I 27.04.20

Jessy Lanza turns her home into a weird nightclub in ‘Face’

Taken from Lanza’s new album, All The Time.

Jessy Lanza turns her home into a bizarre nightclub in the timely video for her new track ‘Face’, from director Winston H. Case.

The video follows Lanza as she throws a quarantine party with a strangely anthropomorphic cushion. Classic lock-down activities, such as barbecues in the garden and drinking wine alone, are all translated into an imperfect nightlife analogue.

‘Face’ is taken from Lanza’s forthcoming second album, All The Time, the majority of which was written in 2019 alongside Lanza’s musical partner, Junior Boy’s Jeremy Greenspan. Many of the songs are the result of experiments with modular and semi-modular equipment, such as the Mother-32, the DFAM and the Moog Sirin.

“We got all of the machines talking to one another”, says Jessy. “That’s when I’m having the most fun, making music and improvising through takes of the song and editing together all the best gurgle sounds afterwards.”

“Even though All The Time was written in 2019 the themes feel even more relevant now”, she explains. “Like a lot of people, I’m still struggling with the reality that life is hard to predict and it’s even harder not to make the same mistakes over again, trying to control what I’m able to and leave the rest.”

All The Time arrives on July 24 via Hyperdub and is available to pre-order now. ‘Face’ is out now.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Jessy Lanza by buying her music from Bandcamp. 

Watch next: MFO Presents – Kistvaen – Passage

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp