Jessy Lanza turns her home into a weird nightclub in ‘Face’

Taken from Lanza’s new album, All The Time.

Jessy Lanza turns her home into a bizarre nightclub in the timely video for her new track ‘Face’, from director Winston H. Case.

The video follows Lanza as she throws a quarantine party with a strangely anthropomorphic cushion. Classic lock-down activities, such as barbecues in the garden and drinking wine alone, are all translated into an imperfect nightlife analogue.

‘Face’ is taken from Lanza’s forthcoming second album, All The Time, the majority of which was written in 2019 alongside Lanza’s musical partner, Junior Boy’s Jeremy Greenspan. Many of the songs are the result of experiments with modular and semi-modular equipment, such as the Mother-32, the DFAM and the Moog Sirin.

“We got all of the machines talking to one another”, says Jessy. “That’s when I’m having the most fun, making music and improvising through takes of the song and editing together all the best gurgle sounds afterwards.”

“Even though All The Time was written in 2019 the themes feel even more relevant now”, she explains. “Like a lot of people, I’m still struggling with the reality that life is hard to predict and it’s even harder not to make the same mistakes over again, trying to control what I’m able to and leave the rest.”

All The Time arrives on July 24 via Hyperdub and is available to pre-order now. ‘Face’ is out now.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Jessy Lanza by buying her music from Bandcamp.

Watch next: MFO Presents – Kistvaen – Passage