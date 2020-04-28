Kate NV appears on a surreal Russian TV show in ‘Marafon 15’

Director Gina Onegina captures one Kate channeling the eccentric style of another, Kate Bush.

Kate NV draws on the retro aesthetic of Soviet television for the video for her new single, ‘Marafon 15’, which takes its name from a Russian TV show from the early ’90s.

Directed by Gina Onegina, the video sees Kate NV starring in her own surreal TV show as she channels the eccentric style of her namesake Kate Bush.

“When I came up with the fairytale prince character for this video my idea was to make a gnome-inspired hat to go with the outfit”, explains Kate NV of the ‘Marafon 15’ video. “But when we came to the milliner they refused to make it the way we wanted, saying: ‘a gnome is a gnome but this is still fashion, girls'”.

“That’s how we got this fancy red hat instead of the ordinary one. This phrase became very popular amongst the crew during the shooting days and is central to the video.”

Room for the Moon arrives on June 12 via RVNG and is available to pre-order now.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Kate NV by buying her music at Bandcamp.

