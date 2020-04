Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

A dance floor oasis.

Lawrence Lek has shared a video for single ‘Equinox 秋分’ – from his Temple OST, released on The Vinyl Factory.

The third instalment in an eight-part visual series to accompany Temple – the video takes viewers on a tour around ‘Far Sight’, an indigo-hued basement warehouse club including its main room and hidden spaces.

Temple OST is out now on The Vinyl Factory.

