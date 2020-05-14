A collaboration with artist Sonya Stefan and lighting designer Mikko Hynninen.

Japanese industrial duo group A are releasing the chilling score for choreographer and performer Dana Gingras‘s multidisciplinary performance anOther on Mannequin Records.

Drawing inspiration from the infamous subway scene in Andrzej Zulawski’s Possession, the performance originally premiered at Agora De La Danse in Quebec and is a collaboration between group A, Dana Gingras, the founder of multimedia dance company Animals Of Distinction, Montréal media artist Sonya Stefan and Finnish lighting designer Mikko Hynninen.

Experimental choreography and an ominous installation featuring a number of malfunctioning televisions are married with group A’s cold, minimal synthesis.

group A’s score for anOther arrives via Mannequin Records on May 22 and is available to pre-order now.

