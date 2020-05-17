Patch Notes: BlankFor.ms

Exploring modular synthesisers and the art of making electronic music with hardware.

Blank For.ms is a Brooklyn-based artist who makes richly textured, emotive ambient music with tape, synthesizers and an old spinet piano. “Imagine that dusty unmarked cassette you find in a thrift store, lush tones hidden behind a veil of tape degradation, distortion and magnetic saturation,” he says.

In this video, he live-mixes two tracks and a tape loop, using looping and reverb pedals to create harmonies, layers, and transitions with an old TASCAM Portastudio four-track recorder as the centrepiece of the setup.

You can support BlankFor.ms at his Patreon, buy his music at Bandcamp, or purchase one of his sample packs.

