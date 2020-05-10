Patch Notes: Hainbach

Exploring modular synthesisers and the art of making electronic music with hardware.

Hainbach is a Berlin-based synthesist who creates “shifting audio landscapes” across labels such as Opal Tapes, Marionette and Seil Records. In this episode, he performs ‘Assertion’, the title track from his new album of the same name, released on June 2 via Chase Bliss Records.

“What I am doing on ‘Assertion’ is syncing the unsyncable: test equipment, modular, standalone synths and a piano on a tape loop,” Hainbach says. “Through some thought and a creative patching I am now able to make even things that were never made to play together interact musically, such as a Nuclear Instrumentation Modular, a Roland TR-606 and a Nagra reel-to-reel.”

Hainbach also used Make Noise’s new 0-CTRL sequencer on the track, as well as Erica Synths’ upcoming SYNTRX, an instrument inspired by the classic EMS Synthi AKS.

Find Hainbach’s music at Bandcamp.

