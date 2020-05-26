Jayda G shares video for sunny house anthem, ‘Both Of Us’

Taken from Both Of Us / Are U Down, her forthcoming EP for Ninja Tune.

Jayda G stars in the video for her new single, ‘Both Of Us’, a sunny house anthem taken from her forthcoming EP for Ninja Tune.

Both Of Us / Are U Down is her first release since her debut album, Significant Changes, and arrives following various clips shared online teasing the track.

“I really wondered if releasing the record right now was the right thing to do”, explains Jayda. “Things can feel really fucking depressing at the moment, but the amount of messages I’ve been getting about the track, even during lockdown when people are unable to even be in clubs or at festivals, that really convinced me that now was the right time.”

Both Of Us / Are U Down arrives on July 3 and is available to pre-order now.

