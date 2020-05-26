Kelsey Lu and Omar-S share video for ‘Poor Fake’ Remix

The second instalment of Kelsey Lu’s audiovisual “soundscape” series, HYDROHARMONIA.

Kelsey Lu has enlisted the talents of filmmaker and photographer Dicko Chan for a moody visual accompaniment to Omar S‘s propulsive remix of her track ‘Poor Fake’.

The video is the second instalment of Kelsey Lu’s audiovisual “soundscape” series, HYDROHARMONIA, following the series’ inaugural dispatch from the Cayman Islands.

The track is taken from Blood Transfusion, a collection of six remixes of tracks from Lu’s excellent 2019 album Blood, featuring Omar-S, Skrillex, Dixon, Lafawndah and more.

HYDROHARMONIA Episode 2 is out now.

Watch next: Andrew Thomas Huang Presents – The Making of Kiss of the Rabbit God (兔兒神)