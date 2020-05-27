Maze & Lindholm invoke meditative stillness with ‘There’s a Room for You’

Filmmaker Tatsuya Fujimoto reflects on the gentle processes of change in nature for the accompanying visual.

Orphan Swords’ P.Maze and producer Otto Lindholm invoke states of meditative stillness with ‘There’s a Room for You’, their latest collaboration as Maze & Lindholm.

The duo have enlisted the talents of Tatsuya Fujimoto for a beautiful accompanying video, which explores the gentle processes of change in nature.

‘There’s a Room for You’ is taken from their second album, A River Flowing Home to the Sea, which arrives via Bedouin Records on May 29 and is available to pre-order now.

