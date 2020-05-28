Wayne Phoenix reflects on the nature of loneliness in ‘mood’

The short film features the track of the same name from his stunning debut album, soaring wayne phoenix story the earth.

Wayne Phoenix reflects on loneliness, earthliness and uncertainty in a beautiful short film featuring his track ‘mood’.

‘mood’ opens his stunning debut album, soaring wayne phoenix story the earth, which was released earlier this year by Rabit’s always-essential imprint Halcyon Veil.

A decade in the making, Wayne Phoenix’s first album collects nine motifs that play out like an experimental audio diary, weaving together field recordings, minimal piano compositions and exploratory electronics.

soaring wayne phoenix story the earth is out now. You can find the album on Boomkat, or at the Halcyon Veil Bandcamp.

