Rosalía and Travis Scott join forces for new single, ‘TKN’

The ferocious duo run with a mob of children in the video from Nicolás Méndez.

Rosalía has tapped Travis Scott for her new single, ‘TKN’. Featuring heavy reggaeton-tinged production from El Guincho and DJ Nelson, the track arrives with rowdy visual from director, Nicolás Méndez aka CANADA.

The collaboration follows Rosalía’s contribution to a remix of Scott’s track ‘Highest In The Room’, alongside Lil Baby. Recently, Rosalía released the singles ‘Juro Que’ and ‘Dolerme’.

