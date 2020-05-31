Patch Notes: JakoJako

Exploring modular synthesisers and the art of making electronic music with hardware.

JakoJako is a Berlin-based techno artist who primarily performs live and uses modular synthesis extensively in her music. Last year she released her debut EP on Leisure System, and she also works at SchneidersLaden, one of the world’s most famous stores for modular synth gear.

In this video, she records an emotive techno set from her home studio, using a compact Eurorack system with Elektron’s Octatrack and Analog Rytm.

Find JakoJako’s music at Bandcamp.

