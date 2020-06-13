Andrew Thomas Huang Presents: Björk – ‘The Gate’ (Behind the Scenes)

A look behind the scenes of Björk’s 2017 video.

Back in 2017, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, poet and hand embroidery artist James Merry and Andrew Thomas Huang came together in collaboration with Björk to bring into being the surreal world of ‘The Gate’.

The utopian vision, which takes cues from fantasy video game landscapes, sees Björk inviting us to observe her inner most processes, as she allows us to glimpse into the wound that featured prominently in the imagery surrounding her 2015 album, Vulnicura, before exchanging energies with an intricately animated CGI lover.

Photos by Andrew Thomas Huang

For the final instalment of Andrew Thomas Huang’s residency, the Grammy-nominated filmmaker deconstructs his mind-expanding vision for ‘The Gate’, shedding light on every aspect of the production, from the Alessandro Michele-designed dress that Björk wears, to the motion capture performers and jaw-dropping 3D animation from visual effects team Wolf & Crow.

The video is the culmination of a five-year period of continuous collaboration between Huang and Björk, which includes stunning visual accompaniments for ‘Mutual Core’ and ‘Black Lake’, a “moving album cover” and a series of digital avatars for Vulnicura, VR works for ‘Stonemilker’ and ‘Family’, as well as a dual-screen installation at the MoMA.

For more information about Andrew Thomas Huang and his work, you can visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

Björk – ‘The Gate’ Credits:

Director: Andrew Thomas Huang

Creative Directors: Bjork, James Merry, Andrew Thomas Huang & Alessandro Michele

Executive Producers: Tom Berendsen, Sara Greco, Kevin Shapiro & Tai Thittichai

Producers: Sara Nassim & Jeremy Hartman

Cinematographer: Oliver Millar

Production Designer: Grace Alie

Dress by Gucci

Choreographer: Nina McNeely

Avatar Dancer: Leo Morimune

Makeup by Andrew Gallimore

Hair by Johnny Stuntz

Visual Effects by WOLF & CROW

Production Supervisor: Conor Bailey

Production Coordinator: Jenni Lopez

1st A.D.: George Nessis

Art Director: Alex Nawrocki

Art PA: Carlyn Hauk

Choreography Assistant: Danny Axley

1st A.C.: Wayne Goring

2nd A.C.: Dom Jones

DIT: Mark Wilenkin

Crane Operators: Christian Hurley & Derrick Rose

Pursuit Systems Operator: Yuriy Fuks

Gaffer: Drew Valenti

ACLT: Joey Waring

SLT: Will Martinez

Board Op: Derek Hoffman

Key Grip: Chris Bauer

Best Boy Grip: Christopher Pevey

Grip: Steve Coreas

Grip: Ricky Walter

Grip: Michael Telfer

Dress by Gucci

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

VIP Designer: Daniel Del Core

Pattern Maker/Modelist: Carlos Garcia

Tailor: Paola Biasini

MOTION CAPTURE by Animatrik Studios

Tom Armbruster

VTR/Playback: Matt Hillyer

Script Supervisor: Nathan Snyder

Office PA: Nick Jaicomo

Truck PA: Doug Koontz

AD PA: Manny Jimenez

Set PAs: Jim Ryan & Cecilia Sweet-Coll

Craft Service: Paloma Aguirre

Site Rep: John Dexter

Visual Effects by Wolf & Crow

Executive Producer & Managing Director: Kevin Shapiro

VFX Lead: Adam Swaab

CG Lead: Matt Berenty

Compositing Lead: Matt Lavoy

Character Animation Lead: Mitch Gonzalez

2D Animator: Kevin Stein

3D Animator: Scott Pinson

Compositor: Kevin Kim

VFX Animator: Wilfred Driscoll

On Set Supervision: Benoit Mannequin

Colorist: Mark Wilenkin

Senior Producer: Matthew Olson

Associate Producer: Sophia Richard

A Strangelove Films Production

