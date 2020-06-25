Alewya turns up the heat for debut single ‘Sweating’

“It’s about feeling chemistry with someone but also about a female who is not afraid of her prowess and power. It’s a mood.”

Alewya has shared a steamy monochrome visual for her debut single, ‘Sweating’.

Drawing influences from African and UK club culture, the self-taught producer, singer and dancer has linked up with production duo The Busy Twist for the energetic track.

Alewya says of the track: “It’s about feeling chemistry with someone but also about a female who is not afraid of her prowess and power. It’s a mood.”

‘Sweating’ is out now.

Watch next: Block9 – Temporary Alternative Realities