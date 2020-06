Taken from her recent EP, Prisoner Of The Self.

Katatonic Silentio have enlisted the talents of Turin-based 3D artist Sonoda Takeshi for the mind-bending video for their track ‘Fragile Bodies’.

The track is taken from their recent EP, Prisoner Of The Self, which is described by label Bristol NormCore as “an insurgent statute against our own oppressions.”

Prisoner Of The Self is out now.

Watch next: Stromboli soundtracks a gauzy aquatic dreamscape in Dive