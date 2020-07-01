Psychedelic jazz duo Anteloper tune in to ‘RADAR Radio’

Featuring a suitably lysergic visual from Theodore Darst.

Avant-trumpeter Jaimie Branch and experimental percussionist Jason Nazary are Anteloper, a psychedelic, improvisational jazz duo whose recent release, Tour Beats Vol. 1, is the product of a month-long residency at the Brooklyn-based cultural centre Pioneer Works.

‘RADAR Radio’ was borne from these sessions, which involved a wide-ranging combination of trumpet, acoustic drums, a Roland TR-08 drum machine, modular synths, effects pedals, electronic triggers and more.

Artist Theodore Darst has provided a suitably lysergic visual, marrying the exploratory sound of Anteloper with abstract digital architecture and mind-expanding animation.

‘RADAR Radio’ is out now on International Anthem.

