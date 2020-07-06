Ian Isiah shines a spotlight on Brooklyn’s essential workers in ‘Loose Truth’

“This music video was made to show the world that direct support to local Black and POC essential workers is a top priority”.

Ian Isiah has revealed the first single from his Chromeo-produced funk project AUNTE. ‘Loose Truth’ arrives accompanied with a gorgeous video from Thuan Tran, which shines a spotlight on Brooklyn’s essential workers.

Isiah introduces us to a cast of Black and POC essential workers, first responders, business owners, activists, artists, friends and family members. “This music video was made to show the world that direct support to local Black and POC essential workers is a top priority”, says Ian Isiah.

In addition, Isiah partnered with Cash App to deliver cash payments directly to all of the families captured in the video. “Each family blessed me tremendously and it’s my duty to return the love”, he explains. “Small organisations matter just as much as large ones do. As a matter of fact, direct support is an immediate response. Put the blessings in the pocket nearest to you and enjoy the beauty in the return.”

‘Loose Truth’ is out now.

