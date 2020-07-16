Series, Audiovisual I by I 16.07.20

Hitmakerchinx brings flex dance music to the streets of Beijing

The FDM pioneer dances to his own beat in various locations across the city.

Hitmakerchinx describes flex dance music as both “a vessel that can bend genres through dancehall rhythm” and “the future of music”. After watching the artist dancing to his own high-energy productions, you might be inclined to agree with him.

Alongside DJ Aaron, Epic B and Uninamise, the dancer and producer is one of the pioneers of FDM, which supercharges elements of reggae and dancehall to soundtrack the fluid contortions fundamental to flexing, a kinetic dance style that joins the dots between Jamaica and New York.

Back in 2018, prior to his China tour, Hitmakerchinx was able to find the time to link up with promoter Dirty Dishes and filmmaker Lui Chen to film some choreography for his track ‘False Profit’, bringing FDM from its birthplace of Brooklyn to the streets of Beijing.

“Chinx had less than 24 hours in Beijing”, explains Dirty Dishes. “We spent a whole afternoon shooting in 40 degree steaming hot weather, Chinx’s whole dance vibe with his track blending so perfectly in the old city of Beijing, where the New York underground movement meets the rich street culture of Beijing.”

‘False Profit’ is taken from the album Cricket, with which Hitmakerchinx tells the story of Clive Lloyd, a Guyanese cricketeer who led the West Indies to victory over Australia at the 1975 Cricket World Cup final.

His most recent project, FLEX BLVD, is out now.

Watch next: Artist DIY – Pussy Riot

Tags:

Share this story

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp