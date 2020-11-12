Patch Notes: Finlay Shakespeare

A modular synth pop session from the Bristol-based musician and engineer.

Finlay Shakespeare is an artist that operates in two worlds of electronic music. As the founder of Future Sound Systems, Shakespeare engineers Eurorack modules (including a series based on Chris Carter’s device, The Gristleizer) and standalone synths such as the Brunswick. As an artist, he makes gritty, ’80s-leaning synth pop that sits somewhere between Factory Floor and Depeche Mode.

On this Patch Notes session, the Bristol-based artist performs live with an array of vintage and analog gear, including an ARP 2600. Shakespeare’s two recent albums for Editions Mego, 2019’s Domestic Economy and 2020’s Solemnities, are available now. Find more music by Shakespeare at Bandcamp.

Watch next: Patch Notes: Hélène Vogelsinger