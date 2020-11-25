OUTPUTS is a new label from Haroon Mirza, Gaia Fugazza and Nik Void

The first release on the experimental publishing imprint will be The Wave Epoch, the long-awaited concept album from Haroon Mirza and Jack Jelfs, featuring GAIKA.

hrm199, the studio of artists Haroon Mirza and Gaia Fugazza, has announced OUTPUTS, a new experimental publishing imprint operated in collaboration with musician, synthesist and artist Nik Void.

The label will initially be focused on artists already associated with hrm199 and, as well as developing new collaborations, will provide a platform for releasing works from the hrm199 archive, including collaborations with artists such as Okkyung Lee, Shiva Feshareki, Beatrice Dillon and Mark Fell.

First up on OUTPUTS is The Wave Epoch, the long-awaited concept album from Haroon Mirza and Jack Jelfs, featuring GAIKA. Originally conceived of by Mirza and Jelfs during their 2018 residency at CERN, the largest particle physics laboratory in the world, The Wave Epoch is an album and film set in a distant future in which the forgotten remains of the Large Hadron Collider have been rediscovered.

Mirza and Jelfs ask: “How would a civilisation several thousand years from now interpret this vast octa-circle carved into the landscape, with its miles of underground tunnels, cathedral-like spaces and forbiddingly complex machinery?”

The work incorporates music, poetry, incantation, archive footage, original video footage and homemade electronic instruments, some of which were built from discarded scientific equipment from CERN.

The Wave Epoch arrives on January 15, 2021, via OUTPUTS. The release will be made available digitally and as a limited edition physical version, which takes the form of a playable artwork made from machined card and foil by Haroon Mirza, housed in a 12″ record sleeve.

For more information about OUTPUTS you can visit the OUTPUTS Bandcamp.

The Wave Epoch Credits:

Written, Performed and Produced by: Haroon Mirza and Jack Jelfs

Speech on track 3, vocals on track 6: GAIKA

Speech on track 4: Jessica Barter

Drums on track 3: Dave Bebber

Harp on tracks 2 and 6: Mike Forehead

Track 7 Choir: Jessica Barter, Elijah, Gaia Fugazza, Jack Jelfs, Haroon Mirza, Isabelle Woodhouse

Cern Physicists on Tracks 1, 2, 5, 6: Sophia Borowka, Gian Giudice, Peter Jenni, Rolf Landua, Brenda Penante

Text on track 3: GAIKA

Text on track 4: Jack Jelfs & A.I.

Mixed by: Charlie Fieber

Mastered by: Noel Summerville

Playable Artwork by: Haroon Mirza

Sleeve Artwork by: Haroon Mirza

Graphic Consultancy: Fraser Muggeridge

Sleeve Photography by: David Bebber

Made possible with invaluable help from Apfel,

Jessica Au, Monica Bello, Arts@CERN,

Cheolwon Chang, Elijah, Mark Stafford, Nik Colk Void

Distributed by: Republic Of Music

© hrm199 OUTPUTS OUTPUT001

