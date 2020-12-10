Series, Patch Notes I by I 10.12.20

Patch Notes: The Twilite Tone

Veteran producer Anthony Khan celebrates the release of his debut album with a special live set.

Over the past 30 years, Anthony Khan aka The Twilite Tone has produced tracks for some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Since co-producing Common’s 1992 debut Can I Borrow a Dollar? with No I.D., Khan has worked with artists including Kanye West, John Legend and Pusha T.

Over the past decade, Khan has established The Twilite Tone as a solo alias, with cult records for labels such as UNO and Ubiquity. In early 2020, he joined Stones Throw for a single, ‘Space Invaders’, which was followed last month by his debut album The Clearing, a “trans-genre” exploration of house, electronic funk and instrumental hip-hop.

On this episode of Patch Notes, The Twilite Tone presents an impromptu practice performance, bobbing and weaving through three of his creations with his equipment of choice, featuring an Akai MPC 2000XL at the heart of his setup. The first and last selections are from The Clearing, while the second is an untitled, unreleased piece that Tone felt inclined to share in this “moment of now”. 

The Clearing is available now from Stones Throw and Bandcamp, as well as streaming platforms.

Filmed by Antonin Levievre at Dark Matter Coffee’s Star Lounge in Chicago, IL

Watch next: Patch Notes Live: Elektrabel & Æoe at Lunchmeat Festival 2020

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp