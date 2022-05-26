Intonal 2022 I by I 26.05.22

Intonal Festival 2022: Fulu Miziki

The Kinshasa group perform at the Malmö festival with their orchestra of DIY instruments constructed from salvaged items.

In the second in a series of highlights from Malmö’s Intonal Festival, we present a performance from multidisciplinary Kinshasa collective Fulu Miziki. The Afro-Futurist collective, whose name roughly translates as “music from the garbage,” are famed for their DIY ethos, constructing their instruments and costumes from salvaged objects.

Fulu Miziki’s instrumentation changes as their music evolves, and has included guembris built out of computer casings, keyboards constructed from wood, springs and aluminium pipes and flip-flops used as percussion pads. For their latest EP, Ngbaka, the group experimented with electronic textures and production techniques, recruiting Sekelembele and DJ Final to help create a hybrid sound that was developed in Kampala during Covid-19 lockdown.

Intonal has been one of the highlights of Sweden’s electronic music calendar since it was first held in 2015, inviting international artists to perform alongside the country’s own pool of innovative experimental artists. Run by the team behind the intimate Inkonst venue, Intonal’s programme sees a host of commissions, one-off performances and club nights take place across the city.

Intonal’s 2022 festival was its first full edition since 2019, with 2020 cancelled and 2021 taking place in a hybrid format due to the pandemic. “The whole point of a festival is to bring people together – a proclamation so self-evident that one would never reflect upon it under ordinary circumstances. But the last two years have given us cause to do just that,” the festival team says.

For more information on Intonal, visit the festival website. Follow Fulu Miziki on Instagram.

Filmed by Jonatan Gyllenör and Henrik Hellström.

Watch next: Intonal Festival 2022: WaqWaq Kingdom

Tags:

More from Intonal 2022

More from Series

Latest

Latest



		
	





    Share
    Tweet





    
    
    









    

    




         






	

		

			
						

				

					
Privacy Preference Center

					
				

			

			

				
			

			

				

					
    
						
    • 
																			
  • 
								
      
									
      • 								
    
							
    • 
											

					
				

				

					

						

							
Consent Management

						

						

							
The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:



- basic site functions

- ensuring secure, safe transactions

- secure account login

- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences

- remembering privacy and security settings

- analyzing site traffic and usage

- personalized search, content, and recommendations

- helping us understand the audience

- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties



Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

																								

										

											
Privacy Policy

																							Required
												
																					

										

											You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.
										

									

																					

					

																

							

								
Required Cookies & Technologies

							

							

								
Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		Required
												
																					

										

											gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Site Customisation

							

							

								
Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:



- remember your login, general, and regional preferences

- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers



Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											wp-settings-*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Personalised Advertising

							

							

								
These technologies are used for things like:



- personalised ads

- to limit how many times you see an ad

- to understand usage via Google Analytics

- to understand how you got to our web properties

- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads



We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp