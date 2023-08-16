Fact Selects: Slauson Malone 1 – ‘Voyager’

A striking visual from fresh Warp signing Jasper Marsalis and director Ryosuke Tanzawa.

In the melancholic video for new Warp signing Slauson Malone 1’s new single ‘Voyager’, directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa, the US artist walks barefoot through New York, taking inspiration from cult Japanese film Tetsuo: The Iron Man.

Slauson Malone 1 is the project of musician and artist Jasper Marsalis, and the single is a reflection on a period of self-doubt that followed the release of his debut album A Quiet Farwell, 2016-2018 (Crater Speak) in 2019.

“I wanted to write something in the state of being sick of being sick, annoyed with being annoyed,” Marsalis says of the single, which combines abstract, anxiety-ridden production with a cathartic vocal performance. “This verse documents my first steps of refusing the indulgence of trauma and grief. With each movement, the feeling returns but different, weirder.”

Marsalis’ new single is part of a partnership between jMedia and Warp Records, and arrives ahead of a tour taking in dates across the US, Canada and Europe. Details on that can be found at the Warp website.

