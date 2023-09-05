Fact Selects: Forest Swords – ‘The Low’

Matthew Barnes heralds his first Forest Swords album since 2017 with a journey into his visual world.

In the video for ‘The Low’ – the first single from UK producer Forest Swords’ forthcoming album Bolted – director Sam Wiehl expands on the artwork and visual world that accompanies the record through vivid animation.

“‘The Low’ was based on a beat I’d originally intended for Yoko Ono, and features elements I made both at the start and end of the album, so ties together a lot of the sounds and emotions I was exploring during the writing process,” says Forest Swords.

Forest Swords – aka Matthew Barnes – has spent the past few years writing music for ballet, film and video games. The album arrives on October 20 and will be accompanied by a tour with dates in the UK and Europe.

Listen next: Fact Mix: Anetha