A visual that explores the “elegant muscles” of a structure that protects Japan from tsunamis and typhoons.

In the video for Malaysian producer Tzusing’s new single ‘偶像包袱 (Idol Baggage)’, director Jesse Kanda sets the track’s finely-tuned drums and tense strings to footage of one of the largest anti-flood tanks in the world.

“Innocently and most primarily, I wanted to show the beauty of this structure by itself,” Kanda says. “Personally, the narrative of the video is of emotion and its direct relationship with the body in the process of dissolving separation. Relentlessly looking into direct experience – with patience, with love. The typography that is arranged over the video is the Heart Sutra from the Buddhist tradition which correlates to this process.”

‘偶像包袱 (Idol Baggage)’ features on Tzusing’s new album 绿帽 (Green Hat), which is released on 31 March through PAN. The album “meditates on China’s complicated history of patriarchal heteronormativity, and how these archaic double standards continue to dominate the culture in pervasive, often invisible ways”.

Credits:

Director/Editor: Jesse Kanda

Producer: Kana Fujimaki

Cinematographer: Timothée Lambrecq

Drone/Photography: Steve Gaudin

Transport, Health & Safety: Tomo Takahashi



Music written & produced by Tzusing

Mixed by Jondu

Mastered by Enyang Urbiks

