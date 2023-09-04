Fact Mix: Anetha

An energetic selection of fresh and old school techno from the French artist.

Over the past decade, Anetha has evolved into one of the shining lights of France’s techno scene. Her love of acid, rave-inspired melodies and groovy rhythms manifests itself in her own productions and DJ sets, which are propulsive, energetic and playful. Starting out as a resident of Paris’s Blocaus parties in 2021, Anetha has since become a regular fixture at clubs and festival across Europe.

In 2019, Anetha founded her own label, Mama told ya, with the intention of giving a platform to young and emerging artists. Each of the label’s releases has also seen the artists involved collaborate on a track with Anetha herself, a spirit of sharing and collaboration that extends to Mama loves ya, an agency set up in 2020 to further help young artists develop their craft. The agency also has a strong focus on sustainability, striving to reduce and compensate the CO2 emissions created by touring.

Anetha’s Fact Mix – a 77-minute trip through techno past and present featuring tracks from Simo Cell, Richie Hawtin, Windowseeker, Mike Dimes and Sgarra – comes ahead of the next Mama told ya compilation, which is released on 20 October with 20 tracks from 22 artists.

“The mix was registered from my studio in Bordeaux this week, just after few days of holidays so with full power,” Anetha says. “I think it’s a cool combination of fresh and old school tracks, including also some unreleased from my Mama told ya label. It’s an eclectic selection, with a lot of mental and minimal bass vibe tracks. I also added some surprising stuff – hope it will give everyone the good energy needed to be back at work after a delightful summer.”

