The LA producer “almost lost his mind” working on his first feature.

Flying Lotus’s first full-length movie Kuso will be released this summer, the Brainfeeder boss has revealed.

The producer born Steven Ellison told fans on Twitter that he has now uploaded the film to distribution services. He added that he “almost lost his mind” making the movie, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January. One reviewer called Kuso “the grossest movie ever made,” with reports of audience walkouts during the film’s most grotesque scenes.

“Sacrified lots. Learned plenty,” he wrote. “Much love to all my true friends who stuck by me in the trenches and still answer when I call. I won’t forget it.”

Described as “semi-connected short films chronicling the lives of the mutated women, men, and children of Los Angeles,” the movie includes such sights as a man having sex with a woman’s talking boil and George Clinton birthing a giant cockroach from his anus.

Watch the trailer for the movie below FlyLo’s tweets. Earlier this month he dropped a couple of new tracks featuring Brainfeeder pal Thundercat.

Almost lost my mind making Kuso. Sacrificed lots. Learned plenty. I hope some of yall like it. Uploaded to distro. It's finally done(-ish). — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) May 20, 2017

Kuso will be out this Summer! The date and details are coming soon. After wrkin on this film for 2 yrs I'm ready for y'all to take the trip — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) May 20, 2017