Portugal’s Semibreve Festival adds Gas, Laurie Spiegel and more

One of autumn’s best festival picks.

Semibreve Festival has added pioneering composers Laurie Spiegel and Beatriz Ferreyra to its 2017 lineup, along with the legendary Gas and FACT favorite Lawrence English.

Rabih Beaini and Sabre will also join previously announced artists Deathprod, Valgeir Sigurðsson, Fis and Kyoka at the event, which takes place in various venues across Braga, Portugal on October 27-29.

The Portuguese festival has also announced the return of the Edigma Semibreve Award, which seeks to “celebrate and promote the creation of works that explore the interactivity, sound and image supported through the use of digital technologies.” The award offers a €2,500 euro prize.

For more info and tickets, visit the Semibreve website.