Floorplan announce new EP, Let The Church

The Detroit father/daughter duo have also crafted a sunshine-hailing Essential Mix for Radio 1.

Floorplan – the duo of Robert Hood and his daughter Lyric – have announced a new EP.

Let The Church follows last summer’s acclaimed Victorious album, which was one of our favorite records of 2016. According to the press release, this new EP “straddles the realm between tough house and raw techno.” It’s out digitally and on 12″ vinyl on June 23. See the tracklist below.

Floorplan recently took over the reigns at BBC Radio 1’s Essential Mix. The blend features everything from a remix of Victorious track ‘He Can Save You’ – which appears on the new EP – to euphoric house rollers by the likes of Chez Damier and Candi Statton. Rev it up!

Tracklist:

1. ‘Let The Church’

2. ‘Made Up In My Mind’

3. ‘He Can Save You’ (Robert Hood remix)

4. ‘Never Grow Old’ (Lyric Hood mix)

