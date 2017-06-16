Listen to Dizzee Rascal’s new song ‘Space’

Taken from the grime icon’s first album in four years.

Dizzee Rascal has shared a new track titled ‘Space’.

This is the first taste of Dizzee’s “very loud” new album Raskit, which he announced yesterday with a mysterious teaser trailer livestreamed online. No release date for the album has been confirmed as yet.

Raskit is Dizzee’s first album in four years following 2013’s The Fifth. The grime star discussed the album’s direction in an interview with Beats 1 last year. “The album’s gonna be very loud,” he said. “It’s a real rap-based album at the moment, there ain’t really no dance music on there.”

He continued: “It’s one of them ones where you can actually sit comfortably with people and watch them enjoy it and be surprised by it because I don’t think people really know what to expect.”

