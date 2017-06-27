Nicki Minaj receives keys to Queens, New York

The honor is only granted to residents of particular standing or esteem.

Nicki Minaj has received the Key to the City of Queens, New York.

The Pinkprint rapper was given the award by Queens Borough President Melinda Katz for “outstanding career achievements in music.”

Minaj joins the likes of Richie Hawtin, Kendrick Lamar, Fabolous and Solange as musicians who have also been awarded the keys to their hometowns. Back in April, Big Sean became the youngest person to receive the keys to his city, Detroit.

Read next: Nicki Minaj makes good on her promise to help fans with school debt, will launch charity