Drum ‘n’ bass heavyweight Sub Focus shows us his immaculate London studio

See the rave master at work.

Nick Douwma, better known as Sub Focus, has been creating drum ‘n’ bass tracks since the early ‘00s and is synonymous with the genre.

In 2005, he scored a number one single in the UK dance chart with ‘X-Ray’ and since then has been producing across multiple genres, while also building up his hardware collection, which includes everything from vintage synths to custom modular rigs.

We caught up with Sub Focus in his north London studio to get the lowdown on how he builds his signature tracks.

Sub Focus’s latest single ‘Don’t You Feel It’ ft. ALMA’ is out now.

Photography by Pawel Ptak.