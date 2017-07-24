Linkin Park set up tribute website following Chester Bennington’s death﻿

The site includes fan tributes and links to suicide helplines.

The death of lead singer Chester Bennington was announced on Thursday (July 20). The LA coroner has since confirmed that the 41-year-old’s death was suicide.

#RIPCHESTER provides details in case “you or someone you know needs support.” The website also allows fans to post tribute messages to the late singer.

The band have cancelled their forthcoming American tour, which was due to start next Thursday in support of their recent album One More Light.