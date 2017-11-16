Björk releases new mix featuring Kelela, Steve Reich and birdsong

“It is most definitely flute and air themed and perhaps reveals the sonic environment my ears were in last year.”

Björk has released a new mix in anticipation of her upcoming album Utopia.

Made for Mixmag‘s new cover story, Björk’s mix unsurprisingly features a vast range of artists including Kelela, Kelly Lee Owens, Arca, Serpentwithfeet and Peder Mannerfelt. It also features multiple selections of flute and wind-based music before closing on a suite of birdsong recordings.

Björk also released a short note about the mix addressed to her “dearestest music-lovers!”

“Here is a little set for you,” she writes. “It is most definitely flute and air themed and perhaps reveals the sonic environment my ears were in last year. I thank all the musicians.”

Utopia is due November 24. So far Björk has released two singles, ‘The Gate’ and ‘Blissing Me’.

Listen to the mix and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist

01. Carl Stone ‘Shing Kee’ (EAM Discs)

02. Caroline Shaw ‘Partita II Sarabande’ (New Amsterdam Records)

03. Steve Reich ‘Vermount counterpoint’ (Angel Records)

04. David Lang ‘Death Speaks’ (Cantaloupe Music)

05. Philippe Hurel ‘Loops For Solo Flute’ (Nocturne)

06. Anastassis Philippakopoulus ‘Song For Bass Flute’

07. Sarah Hopkins ‘Kindred Spirits’ (Ellipsis Arts)

08. Arca ‘Anoche’ (XL Recordings)

09. Bjðrk ‘Losss’ (Flute Intro)

10. Tenores di Bitti ‘Cantu a Ballu Seriu’ (Robi Drolli)

11. Mesharyalaradah ‘Tafakarto’

12. Duchegerm ‘Augmented Flute Live’

13. Serpentwithfeet ‘Four Ethers’ (Tri Angle)

14. Mala ‘Kotos’ (Brownswood Recordings)

15. Lanark Artefax ‘Virtual Bodies’ (UIQ)

16. Lanark Artefax ‘Glasz’ (UIQ)

17. Russian Wind Instrument ‘Smiryonushka’

18. Ravoi ‘Bak, Borai’

19. Rian Treanor ‘Pattern A1’ (The Death of Rave)

20. Kelly Lee Owens Ft Jenny Hval ‘Anxi’ (Smalltown Supersound)

21. Loft ‘Funemployed’ (Wisdom Teeth)

22. Peder Mannerfelt ‘Limits To Growth’ (Peder Mannerfelt Produktion)

23. SD Laika ‘Sanpaku Island’ (Self released)

24. SD Laika ‘Latent Fish’ (Unreleased)

25. Master Sriram Roshan (Kanchana 2) ‘Moda Moda (AP International)

26. Aby Ngana Diop ‘Ndadje’ (Awesome Tapes From Africa)

27. Rules ‘Heat 2’

28. Emptyset (Roly Porter Version ) ‘Function Vulgar Display Of Power’ (Subtext)

29. SD Laika ‘Dreadful John’ (Self released)

30. Oxhy ‘Burning Tories (Self released)

31. Kelela ‘Take Me Apart’ (Warp)

32. David Lang ‘Child lV. Sweet Air’ (Cantaloupe Music)

33. Various birdsong samples by Jean C.Roche from ‘Oiseaux De Venezuela’ (Edwards Records)

34. Various songs from ‘Sacred Flute Music From New Guinea’ (Quartz Publications/Ideologic Organ)

35. Various birdsong from Iceland