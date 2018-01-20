Listen to two new Drake songs ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Diplomatic Immunity’

Surprise!

Drake has shared two brand new tracks.

‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Diplomatic Immunity’ are featured on a new EP titled Scary Hours. Listen to the songs via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The tracks follows previously released song ‘Signs,’ which was created for Louis Vuitton’s SS18 collection for Paris Fashion Week in June, and the More Life project.

Last year also saw Drake collaborate with DJ Khaled on ‘To The Max’, Metro Boomin on ‘No Complaints’ and executive-produce Young Thug’s Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls.

