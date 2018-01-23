Thom Yorke, Laurel Halo, Diplo and more join Sónar 2018 lineup

The festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Thom Yorke, Laurel Halo, Dre Skull, Ben Klock, Alva Noto and Diplo are among 50 new artists added to the Sónar Festival 2018 lineup.

A number of artists have planned special performances for what will be the 25th anniversary of the Barcelona festival. Yorke will revisit songs from both Radiohead and his solo career in a live mix with help from Nigel Godrich and visuals from Tarik Barri. Diplo will also curate an entire group of sets highlighting his favorite emerging artists from Africa including Distruction Boyz, Mr. EAZI and Kampire.

The lineup additions also include sets from Modeselektor, Cornelius, Alva Noto, Fatima Al Qadiri, Errorsmith, Octo Octa, JASSS, Lanark Artefax, Claude Speeed, Second Woman and Russell Haswell featuring Sue Tompkins. They join previously announced artists including LCD Soundsystem, Lorenzo Senni, Bicep and Helena Hauff.

Sónar 2018 takes place June 14-16. Purchase tickets and find the full lineup here.

