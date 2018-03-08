Trippie Redd – Confessions

The ‘Big 14’ star reveals the last text he received and more in our latest tell-all episode.

At just 18 years of age, Ohio rapper Trippie Redd has had quite the career. With two gold-certified singles and the Travis Scott-assisted ‘Dark Knight Dummo’ already to his name, now it looks like a Drake collaboration is on the horizon.

During a recent visit to the UK, we caught up with Trippie just hours before his sold-out London show. Guiding us through his obsession with Crash Bandicoot and his love of Cartoon Network’s Squidbillies, he also revealed his hidden talent and other juicy tidbits.

Listen to Trippie’s new song ‘UKA UKA’ below.