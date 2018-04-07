Watch the star-studded video for Drake’s new song ‘Nice For What’

Featuring an all-star cast of leading ladies.

Drake has dropped the star-studded video for new single ‘Nice For What’.

Directed by Karena Evans, the video features cameo appearances from Insecure’s Issa Rae, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, the Internet’s Syd, Michelle Rodriguez, Black-ish’s Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi and Tiffany Haddish, among more women.

The track features clips from New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia and samples Lauryn Hill’s 1998 classic ‘Ex-Factor’.

This is the first new music we’ve heard from Drake following the release of his two-track EP Scary Hours in January. Last week, the Canadian star announced that he is working on his fifth studio album.

Read next: How Drake’s 2017 shows us what to expect from his new music next year

