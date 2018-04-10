Janelle Monáe and Grimes team up for new Dirty Computer single ‘PYNK’

Watch the celebratory video now.

Janelle Monáe has shared ‘PYNK’, a new track featuring Grimes from her upcoming album Dirty Computer. The two previously collaborated on the track ‘Venus Fly’ from Art Angels.

The track was shared with a video directed by Emma Westenberg and starring Monáe and actor Tessa Thompson (who appears in earlier Dirty Computer videos ‘Make Me Feel’ and ‘Django Jane’.) Monáe described the meaning of the title and the symbolism in the color pink in a statement.

“PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and pussy power!” Monáe said. “PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere… PYNK is where the future is born….”

Dirty Computer is out April 27.