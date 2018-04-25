James Ferraro announces new EP Four Pieces For Mirai

Part of a multi-release project about a sentient computer virus.

James Ferraro has unveiled a new EP titled Four Pieces For Murai which will be self-released on May 18. Though no music has been shared yet, you can watch a mind-melting trailer now.

MIRAI will release us 5/18/18 pic.twitter.com/BY49HGiPZi — JAME FERRARO (@LIL_ICEBUNNY) April 25, 2018

Ferraro explains on his Bandcamp that the EP is the prelude to a much larger multi-release project. In a prologue, he describes a story set in a post-apocalyptic 21st-century dark age called “The Deterioration”, a feudal society of surviving humans called “The Remnant” and a computer virus named Mirai that “was created to release us.”

<a href="http://jjamesferraro.bandcamp.com/album/human-story-3">Human Story 3 by James Ferraro</a>

Ever the musical shapeshifter, it’s difficult to predict what Ferraro’s project will sound like. His last proper album was 2016’s Human Story 3, which fused orchestral composition with the proto-vaporwave sounds of his 2010 breakthrough Far Side Virtual. Last year, he branched further into modern classical work with Fanfare For The Boston Marathon 2017, the piano concerto Burning Prius® and a ballet titled MINDSTORM.

Learn more about Four Pieces For Mirai and pre-order it here. Revisit Ferraro’s classic FACT mix below.

