Spencer Clark’s rare Make Mine, Macaw gets first ever vinyl release

Brain-melting Fourth World music from another dimension.

Spencer Clark’s 2010 record Make Mine, Macaw, released under the Monopoly Child Star Searchers moniker and part of his mind-expanding “Tropical Bird Romance Audio” trilogy, will receive its first vinyl pressing ever in a new reissue from Discrepant.

Second in the trilogy between 2010’s Bamboo For Two and 2011’s The Garnet Toucan, Make Mine, Macaw is also the rarest. While the other releases had vinyl pressings on Olde English Spelling Bee and Underwater Peoples, Macaw was a tour-only CDr.

The trilogy features some of Clark’s most hypnotic soundscapes, melding exotica, Fourth World music, gamelan, noise and more. It also includes contributions from his Skaters partner James Ferraro, Dolphins Into The Future’s Lieven Martens Moana and Orphan Fairytale.

Make Mine, Macaw will be available in late May from Discrepant. Pre-order it here and look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Tangerine Taxi’

02. ‘Frawn Perched Macaw’

03. ‘Wind’s Emotive Inner Key’

04. ‘Sirens Spotlight Natures’

05. ‘Veranda’s Moonglared Surveillance’

Read next: Psych explorer Spencer Clark searched caves and mountains to find the album from his dreams