Bassiani is “facing a threat of closing down” following last weekend’s armed police raids, according to a new statement posted by the Tbilisi club last night (May 19).

The influential Georgian club, which has seen everyone from Nina Kraviz to François X pass through its doors and is home to vital queer party Horoom, was raided by special forces last Saturday morning as part of the government’s response to five drug-related deaths, which the authorities claimed were connected to Bassiani.

The raids sparked a day-two protest in the Georgian capital, with people demanding the resignation of Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and minister of internal affairs Giorgi Gakharia. Gakharia later apologized to the protestors, while promising to make changes to the country’s strict drug laws.

However, “despite the negotiations, none of the agreed conditions have been fulfilled,” Bassiani wrote on Facebook. “The club is still closed and we have already met the first Friday without BASSIANI… We won’t stop and will continue to fight against the unjust system and inequality.”

The club, which has been shut since May 12, has also set up a donation fund, with proceeds going towards “a legal battle and stop the state oppression.” Read Bassiani’s statement in full and watch our video from international artists keen to show their support for the Georgian scene.

