Project Pablo announces new album, Come To Canada You Will Like It

Vancouver producer Project Pablo has announced his second album. Titled Come To Canada You Will Like It, it’s the first to be released on Verdicchio Music Publishing, a new label run by the producer along with Jump Source, 2 Responsible, Rest Corp and 8prn.

“Come To Canada You Will Like It is a record about slowing down while finding a balance between rural and city living,” the label says. “Inspired by subjective memories and ideas about things and places: Looking back and moving forward.”

The album is the Vancouver producer’s first since 2015’s I Want To Believe, released on 1080p. Since then he’s released EPs on a number of labels, including Royal Oak, Magicwire and Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint.

According to the label, 10% of Bandcamp sales will be donated to Kwi Awt Stelmexw, a not-for-profit arts and education organization for the Squamish people of Western Canada.

Listen to album track ‘Fine Match’ and revisit Project Pablo’s recent FACT mix below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Intro’

02. ‘No Interest’

03. ‘Rent Day’

04. ‘Just A Thought’

05. ‘Tunstall’

06. ‘Half Time’

07. ‘Nanana’

08. ‘To Sealeigh And Back’

09. ‘It’s Okay That It’s Like This’

10. ‘Fine Match’

