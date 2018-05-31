Hear FACT’s Parklife playlist with IAMDDB, Young Marco, Bicep and more

Manchester’s Parklife weekender is back again on June 9 with FACT faves like Shanti Celeste, Nina Kraviz, J Hus, The Black Madonna and more. We’ve pieced together a bumper playlist to celebrate.

This summer, Manchester is gearing up for another bumper weekend of music courtesy of Parklife. The festival is taking place on June 9-10 at the city’s Heaton Park and features performances from a litany of FACTy favorites.

There are shows promised from Skepta, IAMDDB, N.E.R.D, Nina Kraviz, Shanti Celeste, Young Marco, Midland, Denis Sulta, Peggy Gou, Mall Grab, Soul II Soul, The Black Madonna and loads more.

To celebrate, FACT has pieced together an epic playlist with a selection of music from our favorite performers. Take a listen now on Apple Music or Spotify.

And if you still don’t have tickets for Parklife, you still have a few days to grab ’em.

