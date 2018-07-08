Portugal’s OUT.FEST lines up Lotic, Fret aka Mick Harris, Group A and more for 2018

The experimental music festival reveals its first batch of names.

Portugal’s OUT.FEST has lined up Lotic, Fret – aka Birmingham extreme music royalty Mick Harris – and Tokyo noise duo Group A for its 15th edition.

Fado alchemist Ricardo Rocha, trans activist, singer and composer Linn da Quebrada and NYC sound artist Lea Bertucci are also among the first names announced for the experimental music extravaganza. See the full list of names below and read our review of last year.

Co-curated by OUT.RA Associação Cultural and Filho Único – the collective responsible for bringing Príncipe Discos to a wider audience – OUT.FEST takes place between October 5-6 in the town of Barreiro, which is located just across Lisbon’s Tagus river. Early bird tickets are already on sale.

Initial lineup:

Fret (Aka Mick Harris)
Group A
Hhy & The Macumbas
João Pais Filipe
Lea Bertucci
Linn Da Quebrada
Lotic
Ricardo Rocha

